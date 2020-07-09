Review: Supernatural series 'The Order' offers a little bit of everything

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In The Order, Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen’s popular Netflix series, Jack Morton (Jake Manley) arrives at college with one goal: to join the secret society known as the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose and destroy its leader, Edward Coventry (Max Martini), in revenge for the death of his mother. But after achieving this first step, complications soon arise. Jack discovers that the Order is a society of practitioners of magic, and he has an immediate connection with society member Alyssa Drake (Sarah Grey), who is working directly with Coventry.

Meanwhile, Jack develops a friendship with his dorm RA, Randall Carpio (Adam DiMarco). Randall introduces Jack to some new people, and when Jack wakes up the next morning, he finds that he is a werewolf, the fourth member of Randall’s pack. Unfortunately, the werewolves are a society that is sworn to fight magic, making his new pack sworn enemies of the Order.

The series is a fun watch with its witches versus werewolves theme. The characters are engaging, the dialogue is good and the magical special effects are decent. The plot, unfortunately, becomes too convoluted. Secondary characters come and go quickly, and it can be difficult to keep track of which of the characters are allies and which are enemies.