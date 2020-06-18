Review: Spike Lee swings and misses with 'Da 5 Bloods'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spike Lee has experienced his fair share of hits and misses, but his projects are almost always interesting. His new film Da 5 Bloods, his first for Netflix, comes at a pivotal moment in history but falls well short of his best work. Oliver Stone was originally attached to direct but dropped out in 2016, after which Lee and co-writer Kevin Willmott re-worked the original screenplay to give it an African-American focus. And while that brings an urgent and timely perspective to what may have been little more than a caper story, there are too many missteps to elevate this to “A” territory.

Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock Jr. play Vietnam veterans who have traveled back to said country to retrieve the body of fellow soldier “Stormin’” Norman Holloway (Chadwick Boseman), who they left behind in the war… along with a fortune in gold bars that the CIA had earmarked to pay off locals. Each man returns with his own stories and baggage, but da boys are all surprised that Paul (Lindo) has become a Trump voter, complete with a red MAGA cap and a hair-trigger temper. Paul’s son David (Jonathan Majors) has insinuated himself into the mission as well, and it’s evident that he and Dad don’t have the best relationship.