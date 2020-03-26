Review: 'Spenser Confidential' is an action flick for the ages

Fresh out of the clink for taking the law into his own hands, ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) is looking forward to getting on with his life. It’s a good thing too. Spenser’s old rivals, and even a few friends, are coming out of the woodwork with a message: Get out of Boston. Spenser is all set to comply, ready to skip town and start a new career as a long-distance truck driver, but when a couple of his old colleagues turn up murdered, Spenser can’t leave well enough alone.

Overall, Spenser Confidential is decent, but not stellar. The film doesn’t boast much that is new or different. We’ve seen the tough-guy, buddy-cop flick plenty of times, and Spenser Confidential seems content to trudge happily along the same predictable path as its predecessors. That being said, the execution is generally on point. The action is solid, and the storyline is engaging enough to keep viewers interested. Mark Wahlberg has shown time and again that he can carry a film. With the help of Winston Duke and Alan Arkin, the leads of Spenser Confidential manage to shine despite the movie’s lack of originality.