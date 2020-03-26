Review: 'Spenser Confidential' is an action flick for the ages

Fresh out of the clink for taking the law into his own hands, ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) is looking forward to getting on with his life. It’s a good thing too. Spenser’s old rivals, and even a few friends, are coming out of the woodwork with a message: Get out of Boston. Spenser is all set to comply, ready to skip town and start a new career as a long-distance truck driver, but when a couple of his old colleagues turn up murdered, Spenser can’t leave well enough alone.
Overall, Spenser Confidential is decent, but not stellar. The film doesn’t boast much that is new or different. We’ve seen the tough-guy, buddy-cop flick plenty of times, and Spenser Confidential seems content to trudge happily along the same predictable path as its predecessors. That being said, the execution is generally on point. The action is solid, and the storyline is engaging enough to keep viewers interested. Mark Wahlberg has shown time and again that he can carry a film. With the help of Winston Duke and Alan Arkin, the leads of Spenser Confidential manage to shine despite the movie’s lack of originality.
Ultimately, the issue with Spenser Confidential, and some of its contemporaries on Netflix and other online movie sites, is that the film has the quality of a straight-to-streaming feature film. For those of us who remember the days of brick and mortar movie rental stores, we can attest to the fact that the direct-to-video selection was often a wasteland of undesirable schlock. Sure, there were some niche titles that might appeal to their target audience or the occasional “it’s so bad it’s actually good” title, but, overall, the quality was pretty dismal. Netflix straight-to-streaming is much the same; it is often immediately evident why these films didn’t warrant a big-screen release and that the chances of finding an undiscovered gem is slim.
While Spenser Confidential would have neither broken box office records nor launched the next new action franchise, there is no reason not to put it on par with any other run of the mill theatrical releases that pop up week after week, cranked out by film studios in record time. Perhaps that is part of the draw of Spenser Confidential, the unexpected quality of something that by all rights should be dismal.
