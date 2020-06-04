Review: 'Space Force' is satire out of this world

When the creation of a space force was first mentioned back in 2018, there was a lot of snickering. It was fun for a laugh, the way other things happening a couple of years ago may still have been kind of funny. Whatever. “Space Force.” What a yuk. Well, they had the last laugh--or at least the next one--when Space Force was officially launched this past December as the sixth branch of the US military, with a Star Trek rip off logo and everything. Even the font and that iconic piano note. Check out their new recruitment video. (Seriously, take 30 seconds to watch it: www.spaceforce.mil)
So, when it was announced that Steve Carell and Greg Daniels had a new Netflix comedy called Space Force, there was hope. These are, after all, the respective star and creative force behind the American version of The Office. And look! There are other bigly stars like John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and Noah Emmerich. This show has got to be good, right?
“Good” might be too strong a word, but the inaugural season’s first 10 episodes leave room for hope and growth. In an interesting move, the first five minutes show Carell’s character Mark Naird being promoted to 4-star general and being given command of the new Space Force branch, after which, we cut to a year later once everything has been established and he’s trying to create some flow. And that’s exactly what Carell and Daniels appear to want with the show -- introduce characters, provide some conflict, even set up a mystery or two -- enough to build a base for at least one more season. There are definitely hits and misses.
What works: Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory, a half-snooty, half-bemused academic who runs the civilian side of the show while drolly snarking against the militarization of space. Some minor characters like Jimmy Yang’s Dr. Kaifang, or character actor Don Lake as Naird’s one-star assistant. The petty infighting and insults tossed between the Joint Chiefs (poor Coast Guard!). A few clever digs at the absurdity that’s actually happening in our real-life government.
But Space Force needs more laugh-out-loud moments; it can’t rise to the level of a Veep (or even The Office) without sharper writing and more cutting satire that doesn’t rely on sight gags (the animal spacewalking makes the second episode a throwaway). Plenty of good shows have taken a year or two to establish a good orbit; I’m willing to give this one some space.
