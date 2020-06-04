Review: 'Space Force' is satire out of this world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the creation of a space force was first mentioned back in 2018, there was a lot of snickering. It was fun for a laugh, the way other things happening a couple of years ago may still have been kind of funny. Whatever. “Space Force.” What a yuk. Well, they had the last laugh--or at least the next one--when Space Force was officially launched this past December as the sixth branch of the US military, with a Star Trek rip off logo and everything. Even the font and that iconic piano note. Check out their new recruitment video. (Seriously, take 30 seconds to watch it: www.spaceforce.mil)

So, when it was announced that Steve Carell and Greg Daniels had a new Netflix comedy called Space Force, there was hope. These are, after all, the respective star and creative force behind the American version of The Office. And look! There are other bigly stars like John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and Noah Emmerich. This show has got to be good, right?