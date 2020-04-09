Review: 'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker' is a do undone

With recent releases of mini-series and films available on streaming channels, television fans staying safe at home can find something to keep them entertained for several hours. One new mini-series in particular offers excellent actors in a story that deserves attention. Despite having the makings of a successful collection however, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker still falls flat, becoming a rather bland telling of the true story of Walker, the first female self-made millionaire.
Olivia Spencer stars as Walker (born Sarah Breedlove), an African-American woman living in the early 1900s. Working as a laundress, Walker begins to lose her hair. Happily, she meets Addie Munroe (Carmen Ejogo), who sells hair products for black women. Hair restored, she’s ready to help Munroe as a saleswoman, but in a scene that helps set up Walker’s drive to succeed, Munroe rebuffs Walker’s plans, claiming the latter doesn’t have the right look for a saleswoman. This disparagement of Walker’s darker skin leads to Walker creating her own hair products and the start of a thriving business.
The four-episode series on Netflix should have been a winner. While Spencer delivers a laudable performance as Walker, she unfortunately gets a weak script full of soap-opera elements. Walker’s husband, played by Blair Underwood, is jealous of the attention Madam Walker pays to her business. Her daughter from a previous marriage, Lelia, is a free-spirit and has little interest in her mother’s professional affairs. Played by Tiffany Haddish, we see Lelia’s unhappiness within her own marriage and her extramarital interest in another woman. All the while, business rival Munroe repeatedly schemes against Madam Walker.
The best episode is the first one, as we watch the protagonist struggle to invent her own version of Munroe’s hair product, but the series goes downhill from there. By the last episode, we get little to cheer for, with a labor protest getting short shrift. A musical score that tries to feel relevant by using modern songs as a backdrop to the drama fails to maintain the intensity of what is actually a period piece.
Madam C. J. Walker deserves a film about her life. She made something from nothing and became a successful businesswoman during a time when women had few chances at success.
It’s too bad we got a soap opera instead.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!