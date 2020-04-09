Review: 'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker' is a do undone

The four-episode series on Netflix should have been a winner. While Spencer delivers a laudable performance as Walker, she unfortunately gets a weak script full of soap-opera elements. Walker’s husband, played by Blair Underwood, is jealous of the attention Madam Walker pays to her business. Her daughter from a previous marriage, Lelia, is a free-spirit and has little interest in her mother’s professional affairs. Played by Tiffany Haddish, we see Lelia’s unhappiness within her own marriage and her extramarital interest in another woman. All the while, business rival Munroe repeatedly schemes against Madam Walker.

The best episode is the first one, as we watch the protagonist struggle to invent her own version of Munroe’s hair product, but the series goes downhill from there. By the last episode, we get little to cheer for, with a labor protest getting short shrift. A musical score that tries to feel relevant by using modern songs as a backdrop to the drama fails to maintain the intensity of what is actually a period piece.