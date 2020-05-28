Review: Second season of 'Homecoming' peels back still more layers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the first season of Homecoming, a series based on a podcast of the same name, the audience learns about Homecoming, a facility that helps soldiers transition from active duty to life at home. A corporation named Geist runs the place, providing soldiers with the suppression of unwanted memories and anxiety through drugs administered without their consent.

The first season ended with the audience understanding everything that happened to Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) during her time at Geist’s Homecoming facility. Season two brings the story up to date with Walter Cruz (Stephen James) unpacking his experiences upon leaving the facility.

The disjointed narrative style that worked in the first iteration of the show falls short in the follow-up. In the second season, the storytelling centers on Audrey Temple (Hong Chau), a Geist employee, and her partner Jackie (Janelle Monae), a corporate problem-solver. Both characters are self-interested and manipulative without the redeeming self-sacrifice and charisma of Heidi and Walter from the show’s first season.