Review: Second season of 'Homecoming' peels back still more layers

In the first season of Homecoming, a series based on a podcast of the same name, the audience learns about Homecoming, a facility that helps soldiers transition from active duty to life at home. A corporation named Geist runs the place, providing soldiers with the suppression of unwanted memories and anxiety through drugs administered without their consent.
The first season ended with the audience understanding everything that happened to Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) during her time at Geist’s Homecoming facility. Season two brings the story up to date with Walter Cruz (Stephen James) unpacking his experiences upon leaving the facility.
The disjointed narrative style that worked in the first iteration of the show falls short in the follow-up. In the second season, the storytelling centers on Audrey Temple (Hong Chau), a Geist employee, and her partner Jackie (Janelle Monae), a corporate problem-solver. Both characters are self-interested and manipulative without the redeeming self-sacrifice and charisma of Heidi and Walter from the show’s first season.
There are however some excellent character actors that serve to entertain this time around. John Billingsley plays Buddy, who meets Jackie in the hospital and helps her as she struggles to regain her lost memories. Chris Cooper plays Leonard Geist, the owner of the facility, who is fighting to maintain control of his company. Joan Cusack plays Bunda, a military professional, working alongside Audrey to take control of Geist and their mind-suppressing pharmaceuticals.
The first season of Homecoming left audiences wondering whether Heidi and Walter would find a way to be together; the new episodes leave the audience reasonably sure they will be able to find one another. Whether there will be a a new season, in which they can be together after their experiences at Geist, remains to be seen.
