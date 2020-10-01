Review: Season two of 'The Boys' emphasizes cheap tricks of corporate marketing

What if Superman, with all his incredible powers and squeaky-clean reputation, was just a petulant a-hole? Would the Flash be so revered if we learned he got really coked up in order to run that fast? And what if the corporation funding her invisible jet forced Wonder Woman to keep quiet about sexual abuse at the hands of Aquaman? In the first season of The Boys, we learned just how different our heroes could be from the personae that have been fed to us by the mass media and their handlers; not these particular DC and Marvel superheroes, of course, but pretty good analogs in the characters of Homelander (Antony Starr), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and The Deep (Chace Crawford).
Now in the follow-up season, we dig deeper into their stories as well as those of the (mostly) mortals who are coming after them in order to avenge some of the collateral damage members of The Seven and their sponsor, the Vought Corporation, have inflicted. Ex-CIA agent Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is as foul-tongued and snarky as ever while reluctant crusader Hughie (Jack Quaid) has to decide whether the toll on his soul will be worth the revenge he seeks. And while Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new member of The Seven, may be the female voice the other super-women need to spark reform, she has some serious secrets and motives that will test not only The Boys but even Homelander himself.
While packing plenty of the raunch and gore that made the first season such a pleasant, guilty surprise, season two tends to jump around quite a bit with shifting alliances and competing storylines losing just a bit of the series’ focus. In particular, the Billy and Becca story seems poorly paced with a mid-season anticlimax that takes a bit of the air out of Billy’s motivation. And nervous Hughie’s relationship with Annie can be a bit tiring with its frantic on/off switch.
But what still sets The Boys apart from the other 182 superhero shows is its unrelenting and spot-on portrayal of corporate marketing. From breakfast cereal and action figures to demographics and market share, we see that many of our heroes—and those pulling their strings—couldn’t care less about doing the right thing as long as the profits keep increasing. It seems shocking to think that the masses could fall for such cheap tricks, but one only has to flip over to broadcast TV and catch a political ad to realize how spot-on the comic books can be.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!