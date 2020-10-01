Review: Season two of 'The Boys' emphasizes cheap tricks of corporate marketing

What if Superman, with all his incredible powers and squeaky-clean reputation, was just a petulant a-hole? Would the Flash be so revered if we learned he got really coked up in order to run that fast? And what if the corporation funding her invisible jet forced Wonder Woman to keep quiet about sexual abuse at the hands of Aquaman? In the first season of The Boys, we learned just how different our heroes could be from the personae that have been fed to us by the mass media and their handlers; not these particular DC and Marvel superheroes, of course, but pretty good analogs in the characters of Homelander (Antony Starr), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and The Deep (Chace Crawford).

Now in the follow-up season, we dig deeper into their stories as well as those of the (mostly) mortals who are coming after them in order to avenge some of the collateral damage members of The Seven and their sponsor, the Vought Corporation, have inflicted. Ex-CIA agent Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is as foul-tongued and snarky as ever while reluctant crusader Hughie (Jack Quaid) has to decide whether the toll on his soul will be worth the revenge he seeks. And while Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new member of The Seven, may be the female voice the other super-women need to spark reform, she has some serious secrets and motives that will test not only The Boys but even Homelander himself.