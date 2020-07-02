Review: Season two of 'Altered Carbon' continues dystopian story

Altered Carbon imagines a far-flung version of our future where human consciousness is preserved in stacks, technological disks that reside at the base of the skull. The preserved consciousness can be transferred from body to body with ease, even across the long distance between stars. As long as your stack survives, you are immortal. The consequence of this longevity is that there are more souls than there are bodies, creating a world where the rich have virtual immortality and the poor struggle to come up with the resources needed to re-sleeve their friends and loved ones.

Season two continues to capitalize on the unique setting and generally lives up to the bar that Altered Carbon set with its inaugural season, but there is bound to be some trepidation going into these new episodes. After all, the main character has been recast for season two, an inevitable consequence of the body-hopping technology that serves as the backbone of the series. Season one of Altered Carbon succeeds in no small part due to the efforts of Joel Kinnaman in the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs. Fortunately, Anthony Mackie is up to the task, doing the hard-boiled mercenary character justice this time around. Ultimately, this gives Altered Carbon a bit of an anthology feel, and may likely add to the program’s longevity. In this case, the setting allows the lead role to be recast indefinitely without all the awkwardness and the risk of alienating fans—think Doctor Who, but with less time travel, more automatic weapons and plenty of fistfights.