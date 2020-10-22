Review: Sci-fi comedy 'Save Yourselves!' finds safe home on streaming services

Save Yourselves! Directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson Rated R Available to rent or buy on iTunes Store, Amazon Video, VUDU B+

Do you feel a little too addicted to your digital devices? Do you find the thought of going offline for any length of time a frightening proposition? Su (Sunita Mani) and Jack (John Reynolds), dealing with those same questions, bravely decide to do something about it. They will unplug phones and computers for a week, leaving their hip Brooklyn lifestyle and heading off to discover themselves in a remote cabin in the woods. Sure, they’ll face that fear of missing out, but it could help them get in touch with themselves and each other. After all, what could they possibly miss with their phones turned off? Um…how about an alien invasion?

The sci-fi comedy Save Yourselves! sets up an excellent premise for today’s plugged-in world. Cleverly told, we get to see Su and Jack enjoying their time without constant notifications; they may miss a few clues that something unusual is going on in the world, but it’s worth it to improve their inner selves.