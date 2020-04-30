Review: 'Schitt's Creek' is silly and oh-so sweet

When Pop TV announced a new Canadian sitcom starring Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, fans of comedy couldn’t contain their excitement. These two stars of the original comedy show SCTV (1976-1981), multiple supporting film roles (American Pie, Home Alone, etc.), and leads in the improv-heavy Christopher Guest films (Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind) have shown time and time again their knack for creating fun characters. Yet, with a concept of a rich family falling from grace, it did not seem likely that Levy and O’Hara had the most foolproof vehicle to win over new fans. After all, the show was called Schitt’s Creek. Face it; this seemed like an aim at the most lowbrow comedy fans. Wrong.