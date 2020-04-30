Review: 'Schitt's Creek' is silly and oh-so sweet

When Pop TV announced a new Canadian sitcom starring Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, fans of comedy couldn’t contain their excitement. These two stars of the original comedy show SCTV (1976-1981), multiple supporting film roles (American Pie, Home Alone, etc.), and leads in the improv-heavy Christopher Guest films (Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind) have shown time and time again their knack for creating fun characters. Yet, with a concept of a rich family falling from grace, it did not seem likely that Levy and O’Hara had the most foolproof vehicle to win over new fans. After all, the show was called Schitt’s Creek. Face it; this seemed like an aim at the most lowbrow comedy fans. Wrong.
Schitt’s Creek opens as video-store magnate Johnny Rose learns that his financial manager has stolen the Rose fortune, leaving him, his wife Moira, an ex-soap opera star, and their grown children David (Daniel Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) with nothing left to their name except for a town named Schitt’s Creek, bought years ago as a joke. The Rose family packs up and moves to this strange new world to start anew, with no idea how much it will change them over the course of six years.
After arriving in the small, middle-of-nowhere town and feeling the pains of being drastically out of their element, the Rose family begins to build connections. Everyone, from the relaxed mayor Roland Schitt (Chris Elliott) and his perky wife Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson) to cynical motel clerk Stevie (Emily Hampshire), learns to enjoy and accept the Rose family as they in turn let down their guard and find the silver linings hidden in their predicament.
The joy in this series comes from watching its cast take on small-town life. O’Hara makes for a one-of-a-kind sitcom character with her wigs and attitude as Moira. Daniel Levy’s David and Murphy’s Alexis start as spoiled rich brats, but as Schitt’s Creek unfolds, their experiences allow them to grow into well-rounded young adults. Somehow, between the belly laughs, this silly comedy gets emotional. Oh yes, expect some tear-worthy moments.
The first five seasons are currently available on Netflix. The sixth and final season can be seen on Pop TV on cable; it can also be purchased for streaming on Amazon. In these times of uncertainty, watching the great Levy and O’Hara in a hilarious comedy makes things feel at least a little more certain.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!