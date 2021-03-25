Review: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' a mature offering from Disney

The realm of Kumandra has fallen on hard times. A horde of monsters roams the land, turning people to stone. The people of Kumandra are divided and distrustful of each other, unable to unite against their common threat. The dragons, once the protectors of the land, are all but gone, turned to stone by the same scourge that haunts the realm. It seems that the people of Kumandra are about out of time when a young woman named Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) makes a startling discovery—she frees the last dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina), and finds that there might still be one last chance to save the world.
Raya and the Last Dragon certainly is a beautiful film. Even among Disney’s impressive list of animated titles, Raya and the Last Dragon stands out as a visually exceptional work. The film’s environments fill up the screen, making the post-apocalyptic world seem both desolate and vibrant at the same time. The characters are similarly well-rendered, bringing each of them to life with loads of expression and detail. It is easy to cheer for their motley band as they quest to save the world. Action and onscreen excitement make the best use of the characters and environments to round out the visual appeal of Raya and the Last Dragon. The overall effect is nothing short of stunning and serves as the highlight of the movie’s onscreen presence.
As many Disney films do, Raya and the Last Dragon tells a decent story featuring positive messages that offer lessons about life and relationships. The tale does fall into quite a few predictable ruts and doesn’t push the boundaries much in terms of storytelling. However, the overall effect is still entertaining and engaging for viewers. While there is certainly an abundance of tried and true movie tropes to be found in Raya and the Last Dragon, the film still manages to stand out a bit on its own. An absence of whimsical musical numbers and a focus on adventure makes Raya and the Last Dragon more akin to an action movie than to some of its cousins, making it a little different than your standard animated fare. Raya and the Last Dragon may not have the long-term clout of some of Disney’s heavy hitters, but it is a welcome addition to their lineup and an enjoyable film for audiences of all ages.