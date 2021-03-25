Review: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' a mature offering from Disney

As many Disney films do, Raya and the Last Dragon tells a decent story featuring positive messages that offer lessons about life and relationships. The tale does fall into quite a few predictable ruts and doesn’t push the boundaries much in terms of storytelling. However, the overall effect is still entertaining and engaging for viewers. While there is certainly an abundance of tried and true movie tropes to be found in Raya and the Last Dragon, the film still manages to stand out a bit on its own. An absence of whimsical musical numbers and a focus on adventure makes Raya and the Last Dragon more akin to an action movie than to some of its cousins, making it a little different than your standard animated fare. Raya and the Last Dragon may not have the long-term clout of some of Disney’s heavy hitters, but it is a welcome addition to their lineup and an enjoyable film for audiences of all ages.