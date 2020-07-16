Review: 'Palm Springs' the kind of flick worth repeating

Time loop movies aren’t new; the genre’s classic is the Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell rom com Groundhog Day (1993), but other standouts include the excellent 2014 Emily Blunt/Tom Cruise sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow and even the decent teen slasher comedy Happy Death Day (2017). And don’t forget Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne’s darkly hilarious 2019 Netflix series (renewed for a second season, but who knows when that will be released?). The challenge with the time-loop formula—that one or more characters are experiencing the same time period over and over again—is in finding something fresh to do with it. Fortunately, writer Andy Siara and first-time director Max Barbakow have managed to do that with the very entertaining Hulu original Palm Springs, thanks in part to its stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milloti.

Samberg plays Nyles, whom we meet at a wedding at which his girlfriend is serving as the maid of honor. Nyles doesn’t seem too interested in the wedding itself, popping beers throughout the ceremony in his loud Hawaiian shirt but eventually catching the eye of the bride’s sister Sarah (Milloti) thanks to some nifty dance moves and a surprisingly eloquent, seemingly impromptu speech to the happy couple. And that night out in the desert, something happens that will change both of their lives forever…or at least until they wake up the next morning (which, of course, isn’t the next morning at all).