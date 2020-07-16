Review: 'Palm Springs' is the kind of flick worth repeating

Time loop movies aren’t new; the genre’s classic is the Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell rom-com Groundhog Day (1993), but other standouts include the excellent 2014 Emily Blunt/Tom Cruise sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow and even the decent teen slasher comedy Happy Death Day (2017). And don’t forget Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne’s darkly hilarious 2019 Netflix series (renewed for a second season, but who knows when that will be released?) The challenge with the time-loop formula—that one or more characters are experiencing the same time period over and over again—is in finding something fresh to do with it. Fortunately, writer Andy Siara and first-time director Max Barbakow have managed to do that with the very entertaining Hulu original Palm Springs, thanks in part to its stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milloti.