Review: 'Ozark' season 3 continues the legacy

The Byrdes are back! Marty (Jason Bateman), Wendy (Laura Linney) and the kids continue to expand their money-laundering operations in the Lake of the Ozarks.
The family is still in the service of a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, having acquired a riverboat casino in season 2 to provide another cash-heavy business perfect for funneling drug money. And things get even more complicated in this third season of the excellent Netflix series as Wendy pushes to expand into a second (legitimate) casino and hotel while Marty resists, wanting to avoid any further scrutiny. Meanwhile, super-scary cartel attorney Helen (Janet McTeer) decides to move down from Chicago to keep a closer eye on the Byrdes’ operations, while Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) continues to struggle with the circumstances surrounding her father’s death.
While our returning characters pack all the ingredients to whip up a recipe for disaster and dysfunction, the show also introduces us to Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey), who has decided to hunker down in the Ozarks while on the run from a comparatively minor warrant out of South Carolina. He also has bipolar disorder.
When Ozark debuted in 2017, it struck a chord, with its seemingly normal suburban Chicago family suddenly displaced to rural Missouri. While Laura Linney is no stranger to drama, it was a pleasant surprise to see Jason Bateman--who also produces and directs quite a few episodes--switch from comedy to crime thriller with such ease. In season 3, we see Marty tested to his limits as he tries to outsmart and out-talk the FBI, the cartel and the locals. But his greatest opponent yet just might be his wife, Wendy; Linney shines as her character decides to take matters into her own hands. Wendy is truly chilling when she turns on the charm and sincerity of a working mom while secretly plotting her own moves.
While Bateman won a directing Emmy last year and Garner took home the Supporting Actress trophy, don’t be surprised if you see Linney up on the podium next year. And Tom Pelphrey as Wendy’s brother Ben--wow. Though his character starts out as a bit of a goofball loser, he begins to grow in both empathy and depth and ends up giving a fascinating portrayal of mental illness as he spirals ever downward. If you haven’t given Ozark a chance, this pandemic has exhausted your last excuse--it’s time to fly with the Byrdes.
