Review: 'Ozark' season 3 continues the legacy

The Byrdes are back! Marty (Jason Bateman), Wendy (Laura Linney) and the kids continue to expand their money-laundering operations in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The family is still in the service of a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, having acquired a riverboat casino in season 2 to provide another cash-heavy business perfect for funneling drug money. And things get even more complicated in this third season of the excellent Netflix series as Wendy pushes to expand into a second (legitimate) casino and hotel while Marty resists, wanting to avoid any further scrutiny. Meanwhile, super-scary cartel attorney Helen (Janet McTeer) decides to move down from Chicago to keep a closer eye on the Byrdes’ operations, while Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) continues to struggle with the circumstances surrounding her father’s death.

While our returning characters pack all the ingredients to whip up a recipe for disaster and dysfunction, the show also introduces us to Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey), who has decided to hunker down in the Ozarks while on the run from a comparatively minor warrant out of South Carolina. He also has bipolar disorder.