Review: 'One Night in Miami' highlights four well-known figures of the 1960s

On Feb. 25, 1964, Cassius Clay won the world heavyweight boxing title when he defeated Sonny Liston in Miami. One Night in Miami, Regina King’s directorial debut, depicts the celebration with four men at the Hampton House Motel that followed the fight. The acting in the movie is superb, quickly drawing the audience into the lives and passions of each character.

With a dialogue-driven screenplay written by Kemp Powers, based on his titular play, the story beautifully illustrates the efforts some men were making to fight the divisiveness of American society and address the ongoing issues of social injustice. Cassius Clay, now better known as Muhammad Ali, is played by Eli Goree (Godzilla, The 100). Sam Cooke is played by Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Murder on the Orient Express). Jim Brown is played by Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures, Straight Outta Compton). Finally, Malcolm X is played by Kingsley Ben-Adir (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The OA).

As a young man, Ali is confident of his fighting abilities and in the midst of constructing his persona as a public figure, clearly interested in using his fame to help promote racial equality. Brown, NFL champion fullback for the Cleveland Browns, has just started to branch out into his career as a Hollywood actor. Cooke, the popular soul singer, faces discrimination as a performer; the movie suggests that the events of the evening inspired him to write “A Change Is Gonna Come,” a song that later became an anthem of the Civil Rights Movement. Perhaps the most charismatic of the characters portrayed in the movie is Malcolm X, recently disenchanted with the Nation of Islam and seeking to form a new organization in order to continue to advocate for civil rights.