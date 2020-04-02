Review: 'October Faction' a sluggish take on monster hunters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite their wealth and privilege, the Allen family has its share of problems. Unruly teens, family drama and dark family secrets are par for the course. The family also carries a legacy of hunting and killing monsters. This leaves Fred and Delores Allen (J.C. MacKenzie and Tamara Taylor) living a double life, trying to give their children a normal childhood while still performing as operatives of a paramilitary organization dedicated to eradicating monsters at any cost. The death of the family patriarch brings the Allens back home, drudging up the past and setting events in motion that will change the family forever.

Unfortunately, October Faction plays things a little too close to the vest and takes too long to properly develop. The show’s pace comes off as meandering, and the storylines seem to have a few too many facets. As a result, the core story of October Faction moves along slowly, especially considering the season’s relatively short 10-episode run.