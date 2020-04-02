Review: 'October Faction' a sluggish take on monster hunters

Despite their wealth and privilege, the Allen family has its share of problems. Unruly teens, family drama and dark family secrets are par for the course. The family also carries a legacy of hunting and killing monsters. This leaves Fred and Delores Allen (J.C. MacKenzie and Tamara Taylor) living a double life, trying to give their children a normal childhood while still performing as operatives of a paramilitary organization dedicated to eradicating monsters at any cost. The death of the family patriarch brings the Allens back home, drudging up the past and setting events in motion that will change the family forever.
Unfortunately, October Faction plays things a little too close to the vest and takes too long to properly develop. The show’s pace comes off as meandering, and the storylines seem to have a few too many facets. As a result, the core story of October Faction moves along slowly, especially considering the season’s relatively short 10-episode run.
October Faction would have fared better overall had the decision been made to cut out some of the extraneous and focus more on making the essential portions of the tale more engrossing. It ends feeling as though the beginning is merely setting up future seasons; while this might generate some momentum toward a part two and the continuing exploits of the Allen family, there may not be enough interest to warrant the effort. Add in a few too many plot holes and some lazy writing, and it is clear that October Faction isn’t going to be the next big streaming sensation.
Despite all this, October Faction has enough going for it to hold viewers’ interest, and it doesn’t feel like a slog bingeing the episodes. As far as the monster-hunter genre of shows goes, October Faction fares better than its C+ rating might indicate. It’s a genre that doesn’t have many solid entries onscreen, and in that respect, the show offers an above-average viewing experience. If you appreciate the genre or find yourself with an empty watchlist, then October Faction will likely fit the bill. Otherwise, you may want to leave this one alone.
