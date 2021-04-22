Review: 'Nobody' an action-filled thriller worth returning to the theater to watch

Nobody Directed by Ilya Naishuller Rated R HARKINS THEATRES A-

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) stars as Hutch Mansell in Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad.

Mansell is becoming increasingly irritated with his predictable, dull life. He is the classic sleeping giant. He is a mild-mannered clerk who works for his wife’s father and has become disconnected from his family. While trying to maintain the role of the perfect family man, he is clearly trapped in a situation in which he is no longer communicating with his wife (Connie Nielsen) and increasingly distant from his son and daughter.

The repetitive blur of days, weeks and months comes to an end when armed robbers come into Mansell’s home. He responds immediately; quickly realizing the robbers are amateurs, he de-escalates the violence, allowing them to escape. However, his own behaviors begin to change. When he decides to retrieve his daughter’s missing bracelet from the criminals, he goes into the city looking for trouble—and finds it.