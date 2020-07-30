Review: New 'Perry Mason' carries the torch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Perry Mason, famed attorney and advocate of the innocent, made his first appearance in the early 1930s as a protagonist in the pulp fiction of the era. There have been many incarnations of the character since, including Raymond Burr playing the titular Mason in the CBS television series that aired between 1957 and 1966 before moving on to endless syndication. Mason was always known for finding out the truth of a matter, not just winning his case, and as such, these stories are as much about solving a mystery as they are about legal maneuverings.

The reimagined Perry Mason, in which Matthew Rhys plays Mason, maintains the famous attorney’s commitment to finding truth and protecting the innocent, though the show is much different in tone. Here we find Mason as a worn-down private investigator, troubled by his service in World War I, with an estranged family, and a taste for booze (despite the prohibition era setting). Many only remember Perry Mason from daytime reruns--the kind of thing you only saw once in a while when you were home sick from school, after Donahue had wrapped but before after school cartoons kicked in.