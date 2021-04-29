Review: Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' builds an exciting world for viewers

A new fantasy world with magic, thieves and childhood friends has arrived at Netflix, offering a fun time for viewers. Author Leigh Bardugo’s beloved Grishaverse novels have been adapted for television with the first season of Shadow and Bone, a compelling world where a young woman could end up being the savior of a world menaced by a magical dark force.
Young orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and her childhood companion Mal (Archie Renaux) live in Ravka, a place where magic users called the Grisha are feared for their various magical talents. Alina and Mal, considered non-magical are soldiers on the front line. During an excursion in the menacing Shadow Fold–a dark, monster-filled area that divides Ravka—Alina discovers she may have an extraordinary magic power after all.
It’s a typical fantasy trope, especially in the young-adult versions, where a poor nobody can become the powerful Chosen One. The fun in these tropes is seeing where the story leads the protagonist. In this case, it’s to a palace full of trained Grisha and the mysterious, handsome man who commands them, General Kirigan (Ben Barnes dressed all in black, as a mysterious, handsome man should be dressed).
While most of the story may play out how one expects, the real fun comes from Kaz (Freddy Carter), Jesper (Kit Young) and Inej (Amita Suman), three underworld types tasked with kidnapping Alina from the king’s court.
Overall, it’s the world-building and the cast that make this an enjoyable series. Ravka feels like Imperial Russia, which makes for a different fantasy setting than we usually see. Li, as Alina, sells the role of a young woman finding herself in a strange but opulent world while the script calls for her character to behave inconsistently. (Why are there always love triangles in these stories?) Kit Young’s Jesper steals the show with charm and humor. If there are any downsides to the show, it is the pacing issues in the first half of the eight-part season, though the second half builds effectively.
Ignoring its minor faults, the first season of Shadow and Bone builds an exciting world. By its end, many viewers will want a second season and more time with these characters.