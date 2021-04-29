Review: Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' builds an exciting world for viewers

While most of the story may play out how one expects, the real fun comes from Kaz (Freddy Carter), Jesper (Kit Young) and Inej (Amita Suman), three underworld types tasked with kidnapping Alina from the king’s court.

Overall, it’s the world-building and the cast that make this an enjoyable series. Ravka feels like Imperial Russia, which makes for a different fantasy setting than we usually see. Li, as Alina, sells the role of a young woman finding herself in a strange but opulent world while the script calls for her character to behave inconsistently. (Why are there always love triangles in these stories?) Kit Young’s Jesper steals the show with charm and humor. If there are any downsides to the show, it is the pacing issues in the first half of the eight-part season, though the second half builds effectively.