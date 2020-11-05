Review: Netflix's 'Rebecca' falls short of Hitchcock's 1940 adaptation

Full of gothic atmosphere, Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, the 1938 novel about a young newlywed who discovers that her husband’s first wife has an overpowering presence despite being dead, still wins admirers. I finally read it this year and enjoyed its moody tone. (Thank you, Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, for keeping many of us sane this year with books like Rebecca available via curbside pickup or e-book options!). The classic 1940 film adaptation directed by Alfred Hitchcock won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Now we have an updated version on Netflix, but does it take a director like Hitchcock to do justice to du Maurier’s story? Perhaps it does.
Working as a paid companion to a wealthy American (Ann Dowd), a young woman played by Lily Allen (du Maurier’s protagonist is famously never introduced by name) meets and falls in love with the brooding widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer). His late wife Rebecca was a well-known beauty and exceptional hostess at Manderley, the de Winter estate. With her new husband unwilling to talk about his late wife and servants like Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas) too willing to rave about Rebecca’s talents, our poor heroine feels unsure of her place at Manderley. Then one day, she learns something unsettling about Rebecca as the story shifts.
This film version is lovely to watch. The early scenes in Monte Carlo offer us a sunny view of romance among the rich. When it moves to the Manderley setting on the English coast, it turns darker. The 1930s set overpowers us with so much to look at, and the bevy of servants that surround the de Winters is overwhelming.
Though Thomas makes a chilling and obsessive Mrs. Danvers, and Dowd has fun as the crass American, we must rely on Allen and Hammer to build a relationship worth watching. However, the two actors feel miscast. Hammer isn’t brooding enough, Allen is too chipper. When the high drama begins in the latter half, director Ben Wheatley (Free Fire) lets our sense of dread leak away. Music choices also disrupt the intensity needed for a story like this.
Rebecca is beautiful to watch, but it loses something as an adaptation. If you like du Maurier’s story (available at the library!) and want to explore it further through film, look for Hitchcock’s version with Joan Fontaine and Laurence Olivier instead.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!