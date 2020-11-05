Review: Netflix's 'Rebecca' falls short of Hitchcock's 1940 adaptation

Full of gothic atmosphere, Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, the 1938 novel about a young newlywed who discovers that her husband’s first wife has an overpowering presence despite being dead, still wins admirers. I finally read it this year and enjoyed its moody tone. (Thank you, Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, for keeping many of us sane this year with books like Rebecca available via curbside pickup or e-book options!). The classic 1940 film adaptation directed by Alfred Hitchcock won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Now we have an updated version on Netflix, but does it take a director like Hitchcock to do justice to du Maurier’s story? Perhaps it does.