Review: Netflix's 'Outside the Wire' loses impact toward the end

The near future sees the face of war continuing to change. Automated robotic soldiers—gumps—support human soldiers on the front lines, drones fly overhead ready to deliver ordinance on demand into combat situations, and command decisions are made miles away from the safety of a command bunker. After making a tactical decision that results in the loss of friendly soldiers, drone pilot Harp (Damson Idris) is sent into the field in the hopes that he will develop more empathy for those fighting on the front lines. What promises to be an uninteresting patrol assignment quickly escalates, and Harp is assigned to a clandestine mission led by robotic intelligence officer Leo (Anthony Mackie).
Though the main draw for most viewers is going to be the near future tactical action tale, Outside the Wire does its best to serve as a cautionary tale as well. There are some good themes about the role of technology in warfare and the loss of humanity associated with automating combat, killing and death. None of this is groundbreaking or something that hasn’t been done better elsewhere, but it does serve to make Outside the Wire more than just a covert commando war movie. Unfortunately, in the context of current events, this social commentary seems rather hollow. The morality of cyborg soldiers on the front lines seems distant and uninteresting, and in the end, it robs Outside the Wire of much of its impact.
Mackie brings his usual onscreen charisma to his role, even if the character doesn’t push him out of his comfort zone in any meaningful way. His counterpart, Idris, is similarly effective in his role, and the pair fares well together onscreen. One of the film’s few highpoints lies in the interplay between Mackie and Idris, and their back and forth is enough to get audiences on board with the characters, if nothing else.
Unfortunately, Outside the Wire falls apart during its third act. The inevitable twist isn’t really sold in a convincing way. Instead, it feels tacked on and ultimately comes off as uninteresting. Similarly, relatively solid storytelling readily breaks down into something mediocre at best, leading to an ending that feels contrived and uninspired. While the film doesn’t manage to impress, Outside the Wire isn’t necessarily an abysmal failure either. Overall, it’s a squarely mediocre film that will be enjoyed by those who like the genre or are eager to devour new content. Others should likely steer clear, as Outside the Wire is unlikely to trump your preferred streaming fare.