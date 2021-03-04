Review: Netflix's 'Outside the Wire' loses impact toward the end

The near future sees the face of war continuing to change. Automated robotic soldiers—gumps—support human soldiers on the front lines, drones fly overhead ready to deliver ordinance on demand into combat situations, and command decisions are made miles away from the safety of a command bunker. After making a tactical decision that results in the loss of friendly soldiers, drone pilot Harp (Damson Idris) is sent into the field in the hopes that he will develop more empathy for those fighting on the front lines. What promises to be an uninteresting patrol assignment quickly escalates, and Harp is assigned to a clandestine mission led by robotic intelligence officer Leo (Anthony Mackie).

Though the main draw for most viewers is going to be the near future tactical action tale, Outside the Wire does its best to serve as a cautionary tale as well. There are some good themes about the role of technology in warfare and the loss of humanity associated with automating combat, killing and death. None of this is groundbreaking or something that hasn’t been done better elsewhere, but it does serve to make Outside the Wire more than just a covert commando war movie. Unfortunately, in the context of current events, this social commentary seems rather hollow. The morality of cyborg soldiers on the front lines seems distant and uninteresting, and in the end, it robs Outside the Wire of much of its impact.