Review: 'Mrs. America' unpacks historic Equal Rights Amendment push

Mrs. America, Hulu’s nine-part series, looks at the heady times when the Equal Rights Amendment was about to pass, a move that would have codified guaranteed legal rights for all citizens regardless of gender. Fun and frustrating in equal measures, Mrs. America tells the incredible story of women involved in both sides of the equality war as they wield their growing political power.

Cate Blanchett plays real-life lawyer and conservative politician Phyllis Schlafly. Schlafly builds a reputation as an anti-communist in the 1950s and ‘60s, but like Mrs. America shows us, as her career progresses, Schlafly begins to take notice of the Equal Rights Amendment, which was set to be ratified by the required number of states in the early ‘70s. Seeing an opportunity to build a movement against the ERA, Schlafly uses her Eagle Forum newsletter to create the STOP (Stop Taking Our Privileges) ERA organization.