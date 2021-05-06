Review: 'Mortal Kombat' misses the mark even for diehard fans

Unfortunately, the writing squanders any of the positive elements that Mortal Kombat has going for it. The film never really generates any momentum and often seems to be nothing more than a harried excuse to move from one action sequence to the next. This leaves the story by the wayside and makes it seem silly, even in the context of Mortal Kombat’s fantastical premise. Similarly, the dialog is hollow and the exposition non-existent. The end result is a disjointed mess that is wholly unsatisfying. At the end of the day, there are too many missteps to overlook, and the entire film winds up being a dismal affair.