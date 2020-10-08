Review: Millie Bobbie Brown shines in 'Enola Holmes'

A young-adult book series about Sherlock Holmes’ little sister, Enola, makes for a charming time when adapted to film in Netflix’s Enola Holmes. Produced by and starring Millie Bobbie Brown, this story of a bright young woman in Victorian England keeps things fun. It helps to have Brown as the titular character to keep our attention even when the plot takes awkward tangents.

Living a carefree life studying all kinds of unusual topics with her mother (a glorious Helena Bonham Carter), Enola wakes up on her 16th birthday to discover her mother has disappeared. When her two older brothers, Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and Sherlock (Henry Cavill), arrive at the family home to decide what must be done, Enola’s carefree ways are at an end. It’s Victorian England, and young ladies must be taught to be proper young ladies. Happily, Enola does not want to go off to boarding school; she wants to find her mother. It’s time to run away.