Review: Marvel fans should pass on Amazon's 'New Mutants'

Unfortunately, the attempt is clumsily executed, and the results are unremarkable. The story is predictable, the mystery is anything but mysterious, and the characters are written as little more than hollow stereotypes. While New Mutants seems intent on sticking with its horror vibe, it proves less than scary and seems devoid of any real tension. Some of the film’s opening scenes seem to offer a promise of a dark, gritty film, and there are a few promising moments before the story begins to drown in a sea of shallow teen angst more suited to weekly network television than a big-screen release. While the movie isn’t completely abysmal, New Mutants winds up being so utterly mediocre that it is hard to find a solid reason to recommend watching it. New Mutants should likely be avoided by anyone that isn’t insistent on seeing all of Marvel’s big-screen content.