Review: Marvel fans should pass on Amazon's 'New Mutants'

After a terrible natural disaster destroys her home, adolescent Dani (Blu Hunt) awakens in a strange hospital. It turns out she’s a mutant who is in possession of an as of yet unmanifested super-power. The hospital is a place for wayward young mutants to learn to control their powers before they can be allowed to interact with the outside world. It isn’t long before Dani must contend with the fact that things are not as they seem. The hospital is a prison, and the young mutants are captives coerced into participation in the program. It’s a bad enough situation as it is, but things are getting worse. Strange occurrences and haunting visions begin to occur, putting all of the New Mutants at risk.
While New Mutants does boast the Marvel title screen, it is not directly tethered to any of Marvel’s other onscreen franchises. The film vaguely mentions the X-Men, as if to prove it shares a universe with those films, but is otherwise a stand-alone adventure for a young group of mutants. Those looking for the high-octane thrill that has become Marvel’s onscreen standard over the years are likely to be disappointed, as New Mutants plays out more like a horror film than an action extravaganza. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing in theory. Audiences are often eager to get a fresh take on a traditional formula, and the filmmakers deserve credit for attempting to break from the norm and offer a different view on the genre.
Unfortunately, the attempt is clumsily executed, and the results are unremarkable. The story is predictable, the mystery is anything but mysterious, and the characters are written as little more than hollow stereotypes. While New Mutants seems intent on sticking with its horror vibe, it proves less than scary and seems devoid of any real tension. Some of the film’s opening scenes seem to offer a promise of a dark, gritty film, and there are a few promising moments before the story begins to drown in a sea of shallow teen angst more suited to weekly network television than a big-screen release. While the movie isn’t completely abysmal, New Mutants winds up being so utterly mediocre that it is hard to find a solid reason to recommend watching it. New Mutants should likely be avoided by anyone that isn’t insistent on seeing all of Marvel’s big-screen content.
