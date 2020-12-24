Review: Mamoudou Athie keeps 'Black Box' engaging

Unfortunately, Athie’s performance is only partially supported by the wildly uneven script. While there are certainly a number of engaging scenes that drive Black Box forward, this comes at the cost of far too many throwaway moments. The end result is a pacing that spurts and stalls as Black Box unfolds. Perhaps the biggest misstep to be had in Black Box is the film’s third act when all of the shortcomings seem to come to a head. The inevitable plot twist winds up being less than surprising, and it isn’t leveraged well in the context of the rest of the story. This leaves Black Box with an anticlimactic ending in comparison to the film’s strong opening. Black Box feels like something that might have been more at home as an episode of an anthology show like Black Mirror rather than a standalone feature presentation.