Review: 'Love and Monsters' an original take on apocalypse films

In the near future, humanity is on the brink of extinction. A global catastrophe has mutated all of the cold-blooded creatures into horrible monsters that have made life very difficult for what humans remain. Most are living in underground shelters, afraid to spend even small amounts of time away from their strongholds, lest they be eaten by the horde of monsters that plagues Earth.
Amidst this monster apocalypse, Joel (Dylan O’Brien) has managed to contact his pre-cataclysm girlfriend via radio and elects to take the dangerous journey cross country to reconnect with his lost love.
Aside from a somewhat original take on the apocalypse, Love and Monsters is ultimately just another humdrum fall release designed to fill the void between summer blockbusters and winter Oscar hopefuls. It’s an even stranger void this year, with the utter lack of theatrical releases and the glut of streaming that most folks are experiencing. Those of us at the bottom end of our streaming queues have already had our fill of mediocre content and aren’t looking for more of the same. It seems that Love and Monsters might have had trouble drawing much attention even if it did receive a full-fledged theatrical opening weekend, so the special early digital release doesn’t feel like much of a treat.
Despite its overall lackluster nature, Love and Monsters never quite falters to the point where it becomes unpleasant to watch and could make for an entertaining diversion if your expectations aren’t too high. The monsters are cool, and the film has a few scenes that will draw you in and keep you engaged. A reasonably strong performance by O’Brien, makes the protagonist’s quest to unlock his inner-hero believable, and if nothing else, we can all root for a character that is sympathetic and relatable.
As a 20-dollar rental on Amazon, Love and Monsters likely represents another studio trying to react to the shutdown of theaters and testing the market with a straight to streaming movie release. While that feels like a hefty price tag on paper, it really isn’t much more than a trip to the theater, especially if the cost were distributed across a family of three or four. Still, Love and Monsters doesn’t really stand out in the crowd, and that feeling of mediocrity is amplified by the cost of the rental, making Love and Monsters an undistinguished experience.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!