Review: 'Love and Monsters' an original take on apocalypse films

In the near future, humanity is on the brink of extinction. A global catastrophe has mutated all of the cold-blooded creatures into horrible monsters that have made life very difficult for what humans remain. Most are living in underground shelters, afraid to spend even small amounts of time away from their strongholds, lest they be eaten by the horde of monsters that plagues Earth.

Aside from a somewhat original take on the apocalypse, Love and Monsters is ultimately just another humdrum fall release designed to fill the void between summer blockbusters and winter Oscar hopefuls. It’s an even stranger void this year, with the utter lack of theatrical releases and the glut of streaming that most folks are experiencing. Those of us at the bottom end of our streaming queues have already had our fill of mediocre content and aren’t looking for more of the same. It seems that Love and Monsters might have had trouble drawing much attention even if it did receive a full-fledged theatrical opening weekend, so the special early digital release doesn’t feel like much of a treat.