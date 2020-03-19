Review: 'Lost in Space' season two shines bright

Lost in Space has returned to Netflix, picking up with the tale of the Swiss Family Robinson and their misadventures in space. This remake of the classic ‘60s-era show has everything we’ve come to expect from Netflix’s top-tier programming, and the second season does not disappoint. Science-fiction, action and adventure are at the forefront of the show, but Lost in Space offers more than just a slick exterior, making a solid effort to tell an engrossing story.

While the show’s first season was enough to lure viewers in and get them coming back for more, it is the second season where the show begins to shine. The additional insight into the spacefarers’ connection to the alien robots and the expanding mythology of the show gives viewers more to sink their teeth into and keeps the audience engaged. This works hand in hand with the show’s attention to the characters, which is the real reason Lost in Space succeeds. The Robinsons have appropriate highs and lows like any family does, making them genuine and relatable. As with season one, Parker Posey steals many scenes as the enigmatic Doctor Smith and makes for a good alternate perspective to the Robinsons. The writers help in this instance, providing Lost in Space with quality scripts with a consistency that many other programs cannot manage.