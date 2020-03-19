Review: 'Lost in Space' season two shines bright

Lost in Space has returned to Netflix, picking up with the tale of the Swiss Family Robinson and their misadventures in space. This remake of the classic ‘60s-era show has everything we’ve come to expect from Netflix’s top-tier programming, and the second season does not disappoint. Science-fiction, action and adventure are at the forefront of the show, but Lost in Space offers more than just a slick exterior, making a solid effort to tell an engrossing story.
While the show’s first season was enough to lure viewers in and get them coming back for more, it is the second season where the show begins to shine. The additional insight into the spacefarers’ connection to the alien robots and the expanding mythology of the show gives viewers more to sink their teeth into and keeps the audience engaged. This works hand in hand with the show’s attention to the characters, which is the real reason Lost in Space succeeds. The Robinsons have appropriate highs and lows like any family does, making them genuine and relatable. As with season one, Parker Posey steals many scenes as the enigmatic Doctor Smith and makes for a good alternate perspective to the Robinsons. The writers help in this instance, providing Lost in Space with quality scripts with a consistency that many other programs cannot manage.
Lost in Space falls into minor ruts here and there, usually when it comes to repeated disasters in space. Certainly, a large part of the show’s premise revolves around the dangerous unknowns that abound in deep space. Still, when the Robinsons have to band together to overcome their sixth mishap in half as many episodes, the show becomes a touch procedural and ultimately less interesting. Season two veers away from this a bit, weaving the Robinsons’ fate into that of the other colonist to make for a bigger, more intricate science fiction tale and raising the stakes over the first season.
Netflix has confirmed Lost in Space will get a third season, though, by all accounts, it will be the show’s final outing. This might turn out to be a good thing, with three strong seasons being preferable to a prolonged, potentially watered down, version of the show. With the final season announced, the showrunners can bring Lost in Space to an end on their own terms and plan a suitable ending to the Robinsons’ exploits in space.