Review: Long-running series 'Supernatural' reconnects fans with old friends during isolation

With the extra time at home that so many of us have, now is the perfect opportunity to binge-watch a favorite show and catch up with old friends.
Eric Kripke’s Supernatural, in which the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), travel the country hunting supernatural beings, is a perfect example of a show that old and new fans alike can enjoy during these times. Throughout the show’s 15-year run, there has likely been more than one fan to watch religiously for a year or three before taking some time off. With the season finale originally scheduled to air this May (although rumor has it that the shooting of the final episode has been delayed by the coronavirus), now is the perfect time to catch up. Seasons one through 14 are available on Netflix with episodes of the final season currently airing on the CW.
A beautiful part of watching a long-running series for the second time is getting to see all your favorite characters again such as Sam and Dean as well as Castiel (Misha Collins). Viewers get to ride along in Baby—Dean’s classic Impala—and hang out with all the other great characters on the show, even those who did not last beyond a season or two.
Whether you decide to take on the entire series from the beginning or watch an occasional favorite while touring through, the Winchester brothers make for good company during these isolating days. Anyone who enjoys the occasional meta episode will want to watch “The French Mistake,” a season six episode in which Sam and Dean end up in an alternate universe where they play actors named Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki in a series called Supernatural. Another favorite is the episode “ScoobyNatural” in season 13, in which Sam and Dean end up in a Scooby-Doo animated episode after fighting an evil plushy.
Though 14 seasons may seem daunting, each episode is well worth the watch, or re-watch.
