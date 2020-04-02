Review: Long-running series 'Supernatural' reconnects fans with old friends during isolation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the extra time at home that so many of us have, now is the perfect opportunity to binge-watch a favorite show and catch up with old friends.

Eric Kripke’s Supernatural, in which the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), travel the country hunting supernatural beings, is a perfect example of a show that old and new fans alike can enjoy during these times. Throughout the show’s 15-year run, there has likely been more than one fan to watch religiously for a year or three before taking some time off. With the season finale originally scheduled to air this May (although rumor has it that the shooting of the final episode has been delayed by the coronavirus), now is the perfect time to catch up. Seasons one through 14 are available on Netflix with episodes of the final season currently airing on the CW.

A beautiful part of watching a long-running series for the second time is getting to see all your favorite characters again such as Sam and Dean as well as Castiel (Misha Collins). Viewers get to ride along in Baby—Dean’s classic Impala—and hang out with all the other great characters on the show, even those who did not last beyond a season or two.