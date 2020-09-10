Review: 'Little Monsters' a bloody good time

The start of this school year has teachers working to protect their students and themselves from a nasty virus. The plot of Little Monsters shows us something similar. The Australian horror-comedy includes a class of kindergartners, a dedicated teacher and one loser uncle tagging along on a field trip to get closer to the teacher. When zombies descend on the outing, it is the two adults who must keep the students safe. See? It’s just like what our teachers are dealing with now…but with face-eating zombies.

What this Hulu Original movie has going for it is Lupita Nyong’o as the perkiest Miss Caroline willing to fight zombies and keep her students un-traumatized by the horde. The rest of the film may not live up to Nyong’o’s sunny performance, but the it offers enough fun among the weaker horror elements. Little Monsters starts like a rom-com, with our inconsiderate loser Dave (Alexander England) making dinner party guests miserable as he constantly argues with his girlfriend. After the two break up he moves in with his sister Tess (Kat Stewart) and little nephew Felix (Diesel La Torraca, who is on cute overload). When meeting Miss Caroline while dropping off his nephew at school, Dave falls for her and is soon volunteering to help out with a school trip to a local petting zoo/farm.