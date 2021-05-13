Review: 'Jupiter's Legacy' a superhero tale with a twist

Jupiter’s Legacy, created by Steven S DeKnight, is based on the 2013 superhero comic book series by Mark Millar, Frank Quitely and Peter Doherty. Netflix’s watchable eight-part series provides a different and thought-provoking view of superheroes. The fact that this is not a typical action series may be jarring to some, but it offers a refreshing perspective to those tired of the same old same old.
Jupiter’s Legacy explores the idea that individual superheroes have varying ideals of right and wrong, leading to conflicts in a group who want to fight for the American Ideal but cannot agree on what that ideal may be. This problem grows larger as decades pass and the next generation of super-powered individuals become ready to take their own place in the battle.
This first season introduces two generations of superheroes. One storyline tells the origin story of the original group of superheroes in the 1930s. Interwoven with this is a second storyline, that of those heroes nearly a hundred years later, facing the consequences of the decisions they have made along the way.
With two storylines and most characters having two names—a given name and a superhero name—it can be easy for viewers to lose track occasionally.
In one episode, we see what appears to be a typical day as the leader of the superheroes, Utopian (Josh Duhamel), leaves his wife, Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb), in the morning to deal with a meteor that has changed course and is now hurtling toward Earth. While being a hero, he’s not able to be there for his wife and two super-powered children, Brandon (Andrew Horton) and Chloe (Elena Kampouris), when family problems arrive. It is clear that he has become disconnected from the opinions and needs of others, including those who are closest to him.
Utopian set up superhero society with black and white rules of good and evil. It is revealed that his best friend George (Matt Lanter), the superhero Skyfox, is now considered a supervillain for disagreeing with this outlook. The multigenerational perspective introduces children who are ready to find their own way, questioning the code that was established with good intentions but also with hubris. A generation conflict is shaping up, as the old guard hangs on to their traditional roles ever more firmly and the up and coming question everything.
Jupiter’s Legacy, with its view of superheroes laden with dysfunctional families and conflicting ideologies, is both thought-provoking and fun to watch.