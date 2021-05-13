Review: 'Jupiter's Legacy' a superhero tale with a twist

With two storylines and most characters having two names—a given name and a superhero name—it can be easy for viewers to lose track occasionally.

In one episode, we see what appears to be a typical day as the leader of the superheroes, Utopian (Josh Duhamel), leaves his wife, Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb), in the morning to deal with a meteor that has changed course and is now hurtling toward Earth. While being a hero, he’s not able to be there for his wife and two super-powered children, Brandon (Andrew Horton) and Chloe (Elena Kampouris), when family problems arrive. It is clear that he has become disconnected from the opinions and needs of others, including those who are closest to him.

Utopian set up superhero society with black and white rules of good and evil. It is revealed that his best friend George (Matt Lanter), the superhero Skyfox, is now considered a supervillain for disagreeing with this outlook. The multigenerational perspective introduces children who are ready to find their own way, questioning the code that was established with good intentions but also with hubris. A generation conflict is shaping up, as the old guard hangs on to their traditional roles ever more firmly and the up and coming question everything.

Jupiter’s Legacy, with its view of superheroes laden with dysfunctional families and conflicting ideologies, is both thought-provoking and fun to watch.

