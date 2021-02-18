Review: 'Judas and the Black Messiah' asks the important questions

In the late 1960s, the civil rights movement was in full swing with demonstrations and riots occurring across the country. Dr. King had been assassinated, and tensions were rising. In Chicago, young activist Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) is rising in the Black Panther Party, becoming Chairman of the Chicago chapter at only 21 years old. Not only is he stirring up his own crowds with his charisma and speaking skills, but he’s also working in the community to feed the hungry and support medical care for the poor. Hampton even reached out to other groups that were used to fighting amongst themselves, including street gangs and white and Puerto Rican organizations, to form the Rainbow Coalition. But FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) was having none of it, calling on the Bureau to keep the Panthers in check. Enter Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons), who catches Bill O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) stealing a car and impersonating a federal officer. Mitchell offers up a deal: infiltrate the Black Panthers and bring back good info, and maybe those years of jail time can go away. With his street smarts giving him the ability to talk the talk, O’Neal inserts himself next to Hampton, soon becoming his driver and bodyguard.