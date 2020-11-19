Review: 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' offers all anyone could want from a holiday film

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Directed by David E. Talbert Rated PG NETFLIX B

‘Tis the start of the reign of holiday films and shows. For those of us ready to say goodbye to 2020, the Christmas season does not feel early. Let’s embrace all the tinsel and ornaments we can. Netflix keeps releasing new holiday films and series, and in this week’s issue, Charlene Gile reviews Dash and Lily; I’m discussing Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Do they put us in the holiday spirit?

If you like singing and dancing in your Christmas films, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey gives you a full-blown musical. With its excellent cast and fun costumes and sets, the movie makes for enjoyable viewing, as long as you don’t require a simple plot. This movie throws everything into an overstuffed story. You want your movie to start with a scene where a grandmother tells a story to two grandchildren; you got it here. You want an amazing toy shop in a 19th-century town where everyone sings and dances; this movie offers that. You want a cute robot? Guess what? The movie includes that, too. In fact, this movie has so many crazy plot points, the story can be confusing to explain.