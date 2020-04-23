Review: 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' might be something only fans can love

Best friends Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith) are up to their old hijinks again. It seems these two are destined to be at odds with the movie industry, and this time we find that a shameless cash grab has left the pair without the rights to their very names. Stripped of their identity, they begin a familiar journey to stop a movie from being made, once again preventing Hollywood from soiling the reputation of our favorite dirt merchants.
What follows is exactly what you would expect, in both good and bad ways. Overall, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is clunky and repetitive, relying heavily on retreading old material instead of trying to break new ground. Much of the film’s story is little more than a segue into the next gag or punchline. Though in all fairness, most of us aren’t tuning in for an intricate, mind-blowing plot.
We’re here for laughs, and in that respect, the film does deliver. Writer/director Kevin Smith has a specific brand of humor, and he lays it on strong in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. As is often the case with Smith’s humor, there is an added layer beneath the overtly raunchy and absurd, one that is relevant and often even poignant. Smith mocks himself, his films, the industry, reboots and remakes in general, and even the audience for spending their time watching his films. The fact that Jay and Silent Bob Reboot doesn’t take itself too seriously means that we don’t have to either.
Longtime fans of Jay and Silent Bob will get a big kick out of this movie and will likely gladly add it to their collection alongside Smith’s other work. For those of us who have been watching Jay and Silent Bob since they first appeared in black and white as supporting characters in Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will hit all the right notes. There’s a lot of nostalgia to be found here. Fans of Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse will find that it revisits just about every corner of his fictional continuum and ultimately serves a welcome trip down memory lane.
