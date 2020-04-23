Review: 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' might be something only fans can love

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Best friends Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith) are up to their old hijinks again. It seems these two are destined to be at odds with the movie industry, and this time we find that a shameless cash grab has left the pair without the rights to their very names. Stripped of their identity, they begin a familiar journey to stop a movie from being made, once again preventing Hollywood from soiling the reputation of our favorite dirt merchants.

What follows is exactly what you would expect, in both good and bad ways. Overall, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is clunky and repetitive, relying heavily on retreading old material instead of trying to break new ground. Much of the film’s story is little more than a segue into the next gag or punchline. Though in all fairness, most of us aren’t tuning in for an intricate, mind-blowing plot.