Review: Intriguing mystery of '30 Coins' keeps viewers engaged

The first episode of 30 Coins starts with a bang; quite a few bangs, actually. An old man strolls through the streets of Zurich and makes his way to a Swiss bank, where he starts shooting the place up, calmly and methodically making his way toward the safe deposit box vault. Plenty of people try to stop him, but the old man takes their bullets with barely a flinch. When he finally reaches the box he is after, he ignores the bundles of cash and takes only one thing—an old silver coin. Once he delivers it to a priest in a limousine, those bullets he took catch up to him all at once. That’s what you get for being in the service of the Lord.