Review: In 'Outer Banks' lies great adventure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of attractive young people surf the waves near an island beach. At first, they appear to be college-age, maybe on spring break—old enough to not be carded at a bar. After watching, it becomes clear they are high-school students, enjoying the summer after their sophomore year. To get the most out of this series, it is best to just let go, suspend disbelief and enjoy the fantasy of endless summer at the beach—with few responsibilities and limited supervision.

Each of the 10 episodes in the first season of Outer Banks provides an hour of fun, romance, mystery and adventure. The series is set on a beautiful island off the shore of North Carolina. Despite an air of constant vacation, however, invisible lines divide those living on the small island. The leader of the Pogues, a group of young people from the poor side of town, is John B (Chase Stokes), who is trying to solve the mystery of his father’s disappearance while dodging the social worker who wants to put him in foster care. His best friends are JJ (Rudy Pankow), a surfer with a bad home life, and Pope (Jonathan Daviss), a brilliant young man who is working hard to get a scholarship to college. Kiara (Madison Bailey) is also a member of their clique, even though her family is wealthy enough that she goes to school with the Kooks, the kids from the rich side of the island.