Review: 'I'm Your Woman' a slow burn—perhaps too slow

I'm Your Woman Directed by Julia Hart Rated R AMAZON PRIME C

Set in the 1970s, I’m Your Woman tells the story of a woman forced to leave her home and go into hiding when her gangster husband gets into trouble. The film, written and directed by Julia Hart (Star Girl, Fast Color), provides an interesting shift in perspective from the more common crime drama narrative by concentrating on the wife and child rather than the criminals themselves.

Jean is introduced as a passive housewife, played by Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Eddie (Bill Heck) is patient with his wife’s less-than-desirable cooking and gives her everything she wants—even bringing her a baby boy when they are unable to have one of their own. Jean is accustomed to being entirely dependent on Eddie and does not even drive herself. During the course of the movie, she goes through a gradual metamorphosis, only beginning to choose to act on her own behalf as the story reaches its climax and Eddie disappears.