Review: Hulu's 'Run' offers variations on a theme

Chloe Sherman (Kiera Allen) awaits the postman every day with nervous anticipation, looking for that envelope from the University of Washington confirming her admission. But Chloe, who uses a wheelchair, just can’t seem to beat her mother Diane (Sarah Paulson) to the mailbox. Mom comes in with the mail every day, and every day there is nothing from Washington. The routine continues for Chloe, who suffers from a host of afflictions from diabetes and asthma to psoriasis and partial paralysis: wake up, get into your chair, hack out fluids from your lungs, take a variety of pills, then start home school with Mom. But when she finds a prescription with some surprising information on the label, Chloe begins to suspect that maybe she’s not as sick as Mom says. If so, it may be time to Run.

Director and co-writer Aneesh Chaganty, helming his second feature after his debut Searching in 2018, has crafted a somewhat effective little thriller that benefits from strong leads. Paulson is in danger of typecasting herself as the Scream Queen of TV with her long-running work in American Horror Story as well as her recent turn in Ratched. You do what you do well, and Paulson’s very good at playing both smart and unhinged at the same time. But young Allen more than holds her own alongside Paulson. Allen, who uses a wheelchair in real life and is acting in her very first feature, shines in a performance that may not be brilliant but is certainly brave. The performances are supported by an effective score by Torin Borrowdale. As anxiety begins to build early in the movie, a bass drum heartbeat thumps in the music, drawing the viewer into the claustrophobic little world that is Chloe’s home.