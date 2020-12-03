Review: Hulu's 'Happiest Season' wraps up romance story in tinsel and lights

Happiest Season Directed by Clea DuVall Rated PG-13 HULU B-

The newest entry in Christmas-themed romantic-comedies is Hulu’s Happiest Season, advertising itself as a holiday film with a lesbian romance. While there are plenty Christmas romances on the Hallmark channel, they remain male/female pairings, so having different options is a lovely change of pace. Happiest Season takes plenty of the usual tropes of a Christmas film and wraps them up in a big, red bow. However, like many Christmas gifts, it’s welcomed, but it might not be the perfect gift you wanted.

Giving Kristen Stewart a chance to star in something more lightweight than her usual angsty roles, Happiest Season starts out light. As Abby, she’s not interested in Christmas, though her partner, Harper (MacKenzie Davis), is feeling the holiday spirit. She impulsively invites Abby home to meet her family after a night of viewing Christmas lights. Abby’s hoping it will be the perfect time to propose marriage to Harper. It’s not until they are on their way to Harper’s hometown that Harper announces she has never come out to her family.