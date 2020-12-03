Review: Hulu's 'Happiest Season' wraps up romance story in tinsel and lights

The newest entry in Christmas-themed romantic-comedies is Hulu’s Happiest Season, advertising itself as a holiday film with a lesbian romance. While there are plenty Christmas romances on the Hallmark channel, they remain male/female pairings, so having different options is a lovely change of pace. Happiest Season takes plenty of the usual tropes of a Christmas film and wraps them up in a big, red bow. However, like many Christmas gifts, it’s welcomed, but it might not be the perfect gift you wanted.
Giving Kristen Stewart a chance to star in something more lightweight than her usual angsty roles, Happiest Season starts out light. As Abby, she’s not interested in Christmas, though her partner, Harper (MacKenzie Davis), is feeling the holiday spirit. She impulsively invites Abby home to meet her family after a night of viewing Christmas lights. Abby’s hoping it will be the perfect time to propose marriage to Harper. It’s not until they are on their way to Harper’s hometown that Harper announces she has never come out to her family.
The humor in the film relies on Abby and Harper hiding their romance from the family, but that’s not where most of the laughs come from. Harper’s parents, played by Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen, are wound a bit too tight. The dad is running for local political office, and the mom desires the perfect holiday gathering for that classic family portrait to post on Instagram. We can laugh at them, but the real fun relies on the sisters. Sloane (Alison Brie) continues to compete with Harper for their parents’ approval while Jane (Mary Holland) is the goofy sister just happy to be with everyone.
The tone wavers between outright comedy, helped by Holland, Brie and Steenburgen, and more dour angst from Stewart and Davis. Aubrey Plaza and Daniel Levy round out the cast, adding more angst and more laughs. Levy steals every scene he’s in, as he plays the supportive best friend to Abby. Plaza is the high school friend—and first girlfriend—of Harper, who seems like she could possibly become a new romantic interest for Abby.
The film provides humor, but the romance falls flat. Harper’s character begins to feel like the wrong option for Abby. How can they get their happily ever after when Harper’s behavior with family and old friends pushes her girlfriend away? How can we care when the family feels so unlikable?
Happily, Happiest Season remembers what it is. Though not a perfect holiday romantic-comedy, the film finds a way to wrap everything up with tinsel and lights.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!