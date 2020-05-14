Review: Heartache and hijinks returns in second season of 'Dead to Me'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The second season of Dead to Me is finally here. Liz Feldman’s tragicomedy series brings back Jen Harding (Christina Applegate), a widowed real estate agent, and Judy Hale (Linda Cardenelli), a quirky, sensitive artist. The unlikely friendship between these two very different women is the key to the appeal of the series; the onscreen chemistry of this opposites-attract duo is undeniable. Despite all obstacles, Jen, with her energy and rage, and Judy, with her unfailing kindness and self-sacrifice, continue to make their friendship work.

The elements of the who-done-it mystery surrounding the death of Jen’s husband Ted (whom we never see) were resolved by the end of the first season, but a new mystery is introduced into the story with –its cliffhanger ending. Season two makes its way through several episodes before there is a clear understanding of what happened to Judy’s missing ex-fiancé Steve (James Marsden) as Jen and Judy deal with the chaos he has left behind.