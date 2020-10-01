Review: Heady sci-fi 'Raised by Wolves' benefits from strong cast

A small spacecraft lands on a deserted planet, carrying two android passengers. The automated pair have a singular purpose: to raise a new generation of humans. They are refugees from a religious war, one that took a cataclysmic toll on our own planet, and they are one of humanity’s last hopes for survival. Years later, the opposition arrives: an arc full of zealots with the same mission, to reseed the human race on a new world. It presents a complicated situation as it is, but there is more to worry about than just old conflicts. It turns out the planet isn’t exactly hospitable, and there might be something more sinister at work against the fledgling colonists.

Raised by Wolves tells a dark science-fiction tale, much grittier than expected. Depicting a bleak future that doesn’t bode well for humanity, Raised by Wolves feels more like it takes place in purgatory rather than the Eden of a new world. At times the story feels like science-fiction horror. (Not a surprise considering producer Ridley Scott’s resume.) At other times, the show’s focus shifts to the post-apocalyptic struggle for survival and does all of this with the tension of a psychological thriller. Add in the backdrop of an alien planet, themes of religious zealotry and the last struggle of humanity to survive extinction, and Raised by Wolves has plenty of material from which to draw. The show’s intricate story is brought to life by a great cast. There are a lot of conflicted characters and deep motivations to be found here, and Raised by Wolves would not have fared nearly as well if the cast had not been up to the task.