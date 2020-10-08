Review: Gillian Flynn's conspiracy thriller 'Utopia' full of twists and turns

The conspiracy theories surrounding the comic revolve around the belief that the previous issue of Utopia foretold plagues and disasters that struck the world after it was published. When the comic book fans begin searching the newly acquired issue for clues, they are joined by Jessica Hyde, one of the characters from the story. This reinforces their belief that they are on the trail of a deadly conspiracy.

The series keeps the audience guessing right along with the characters. Who is the White Rabbit? How does the new plague tie into the conspiracy? Which characters are trying to save humanity and which are behind the murders? Just as viewers believe they are certain of all the answers, the final episode shakes everything up and leaves us rethinking any conclusions reached. While the series is interesting and unique, its timing is unfortunate. It is yet to be seen whether this series about the release of a deadly plague will see a second season.