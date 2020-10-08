Review: Gillian Flynn's conspiracy thriller 'Utopia' full of twists and turns

Amazon Prime’s new series, Utopia, is based on a 2013 British series of the same name. The Prime version of this conspiracy thriller was created and written by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects). The story revolves around the search for a missing comic book that could provide the answers to the appearance of a new virus. The series includes violence and many disturbing images, but it is the plotline involving the release of a deadly plague that has resulted in a warning before each episode that “this program is a work of fiction, and not based on an actual pandemic or related events.”
John Cusack heads an excellent cast of characters that include a couple of scientists, some assassins, several comic-book loving conspiracy theorists, and a jumble of fanatics and innocent bystanders.
When an unpublished second Utopia comic book is discovered and set to be sold to the highest bidder at FringeCon, the nerdy cult followers of the comic can’t wait for a chance to see the new book. The con becomes a blood bath when cold-blooded killers look for the book, targeting anyone who has seen it and staging the deaths so that they appear to be unrelated to the comic.
The conspiracy theories surrounding the comic revolve around the belief that the previous issue of Utopia foretold plagues and disasters that struck the world after it was published. When the comic book fans begin searching the newly acquired issue for clues, they are joined by Jessica Hyde, one of the characters from the story. This reinforces their belief that they are on the trail of a deadly conspiracy.
The series keeps the audience guessing right along with the characters. Who is the White Rabbit? How does the new plague tie into the conspiracy? Which characters are trying to save humanity and which are behind the murders? Just as viewers believe they are certain of all the answers, the final episode shakes everything up and leaves us rethinking any conclusions reached. While the series is interesting and unique, its timing is unfortunate. It is yet to be seen whether this series about the release of a deadly plague will see a second season.
