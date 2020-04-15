Review: 'Fleabag' a masterpiece of modern comedy television

The talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge both created and stars in Fleabag, the unashamedly inappropriate, wildly funny, introspective and sometimes heart-wrenching look at the life of Fleabag, a young woman trying to survive in London.
This irreverent examination of a woman living her daily life while dealing with a tragedy won the 2020 Golden Globes awards for Best Television Series–Musical or Comedy as well as Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy. The show also won six Primetime Emmys in 2019, including Outstanding Comedy Series and dozens of other awards over its two seasons.
The series is not long, a brief snack for the dedicated binge-watcher, made up of two seasons filmed three years apart and each consisting of six half-hour episodes. Fleabag is based on a play that premiered in 2013. (The production, which was also written by, and stars Waller-Bridge, is temporarily available on Amazon Prime as a fundraiser for charities fighting the coronavirus pandemic.)
Fleabag’s life is revealed in scenes that expose her complicated relationships with her sister, stepmother and father as well as her trials as a small business owner. Fleabag runs a tiny, guinea-pig themed café. Through flashbacks, the audience slowly learns that the protagonist is also trying to pull her life back together, dealing with the grief and guilt involved in the death of her best friend and business partner. Each scene is given subtext voiced by Waller-Bridge, often looking directly into the camera.
The series continues with Waller-Bridge breaking the fourth wall by looking right at her “audience”—as often as she speaks to the actual characters surrounding her—telling a joke, explaining a moment or simply sharing a meaningful look with us. The second season, in which Fleabag might get a second chance of love as her life remains tumultuous and never boring, turns this into another running joke as one of the characters notices her looking at the camera and consistently asks what she is looking at and to whom she’s talking.
The series is fast-paced, moving from one awkward situation to another with outrageous, dry and spot-on humor in the face of life’s tragedies and triumphs.
