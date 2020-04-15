Review: 'Fleabag' a masterpiece of modern comedy television

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge both created and stars in Fleabag, the unashamedly inappropriate, wildly funny, introspective and sometimes heart-wrenching look at the life of Fleabag, a young woman trying to survive in London.

This irreverent examination of a woman living her daily life while dealing with a tragedy won the 2020 Golden Globes awards for Best Television Series–Musical or Comedy as well as Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy. The show also won six Primetime Emmys in 2019, including Outstanding Comedy Series and dozens of other awards over its two seasons.

The series is not long, a brief snack for the dedicated binge-watcher, made up of two seasons filmed three years apart and each consisting of six half-hour episodes. Fleabag is based on a play that premiered in 2013. (The production, which was also written by, and stars Waller-Bridge, is temporarily available on Amazon Prime as a fundraiser for charities fighting the coronavirus pandemic.)