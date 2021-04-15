Review: 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' a compelling addition to MCU

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to hit a sweet spot between tying itself to the existing canon and telling its own unique story. For those that aren’t invested in the franchise, Falcon and the Winter Soldier may not have quite as much appeal. Still, there is no reason that Falcon and the Winter Soldier can’t stand out on its own merits. The relationship between the titular characters is well written and feels genuine, with plenty of opportunity for both witty banter and poignant dialog. The story has enough intricacy and subplots to keep audiences engaged and keeps things moving at a decent pace. The top-notch production values let the action and excitement really pop onscreen, giving Falcon and the Winter Soldier as much clout as any premium show. All in all, it is worth the watch and serves as a welcome addition to the MCU.