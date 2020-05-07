Review: 'Extraction' goes beyond the call of duty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When an international crime lord’s son is captured and held for ransom, black ops professional Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is called into action. It’s a story we’ve heard many times before. A down-and-out mercenary with nothing to lose does the right thing for the wrong reasons and ultimately finds redemption while blasting anyone who stands in the way. In the case of Extraction, however, it’s more about how the tale is presented, and we find the film does well enough to go beyond its formulaic storyline. At least the tale has enough twists and turns to keep it somewhat engaging, and Hemsworth fares well as the lead.

With a story and characters that are at least passable, Extraction is free to focus on its bread and butter: hard-hitting action. It’s a pleasant surprise to see that this film goes all out in that respect, delivering frenetic SWAT-style firefights that are well executed and look great onscreen. Similarly, those looking for close combat action will not be disappointed. A quick look at rookie director Sam Hargrave’s resume will show that the most notable entries are as a stunt or fight coordinator, and he is certainly bringing his expertise to Extraction.

While the film may not compete with some of the summer blockbusting juggernauts, it fares significantly better than a lot of the second-tier action schlock that hits theaters during the off-season. It’s really a tribute to Netflix that the streaming service is able to deliver cinematic content that can compete with the quality of theatrical releases. The line between a big opening weekend and the straight-to-video market has been getting thinner and thinner as non-traditional media outlets continue to up their game. Maybe they aren’t able to bring their content to the big screen just yet, but heading to the theater isn’t really an option in our current world, and all signs point to there being little or no blockbuster season this year. Such a situation has the potential of giving Extraction, and other films of its ilk, a brief moment in the sun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0