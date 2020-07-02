Review: 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' is mostly as expected

For those who may be unfamiliar with Eurovision, the annual predominantly European singing contest has been around since 1956 and helped bolster the careers of winners such as ABBA, Celine Dion and many more. Will Ferrell has been a fan for more than 20 years and even embedded himself with the Swedish contestants in 2018 to experience all the behind-the-scenes drama and delight of the often kitschy but much-beloved festival. Now he stars in the Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga as Lars Erickssong, half of the titular Icelandic duo along with Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams). Despite their names, Lars insists through most of the film that they’re not brother and sister. Probably. When a stunning turn of events propels them to the 2020 contest in host country Scotland, Lars and Sigrit must confront their feelings for one another while contending with sabotage, flirtations and Lars’s ineptitude.
Eurovision Song Contest provides just about everything one would expect from both a Will Ferrell spoof and a competition comedy, and not a great deal more. Lars is emotionally stunted, loud and clumsy, but also very passionate about his dream of winning Eurovision, even though his singing is an embarrassment to his gruff fisherman father (Pierce Brosnan). The pageant is full of ups and downs, triumphs and failures, losers who find their strength and villains who find their humanity. But as has been the case all too often in Ferrell’s career, his comedic potential seems squandered. Fortunately, the film is saved from “C” territory thanks to Ferrell’s supporting cast and some surprisingly impressive production values.
McAdams is delightful as Sigrit, exhibiting both keen comedic timing and engaging emotional range. Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Legion) is absolutely hilarious as Russian superstar Alexander Lemtov, who is not only a favorite to win the contest but also a ruthless competitor for Sigrit’s affections. And the movie looks great, with spectacular locations in Iceland and Scotland buoyed by extravagantly staged musical numbers featuring a multitude of past Eurovision contestants; it nicely plays as more a celebration of the contest than a mockery. But at just over two hours, Eurovision could have used 20 or 30 minutes of cuts. And as much as Ferrell is loved by fans, he needs to stretch himself a bit more; one can’t help but look at his character, regardless of the long hair and presumably Icelandic accent, and think, “That’s just Will Ferrell.”
