Review: 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' is mostly as expected

For those who may be unfamiliar with Eurovision, the annual predominantly European singing contest has been around since 1956 and helped bolster the careers of winners such as ABBA, Celine Dion and many more. Will Ferrell has been a fan for more than 20 years and even embedded himself with the Swedish contestants in 2018 to experience all the behind-the-scenes drama and delight of the often kitschy but much-beloved festival. Now he stars in the Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga as Lars Erickssong, half of the titular Icelandic duo along with Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams). Despite their names, Lars insists through most of the film that they’re not brother and sister. Probably. When a stunning turn of events propels them to the 2020 contest in host country Scotland, Lars and Sigrit must confront their feelings for one another while contending with sabotage, flirtations and Lars’s ineptitude.