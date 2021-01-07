Review: Emotional connection missing in 'The Midnight Sky'

As The Midnight Sky opens, we find a weary-looking man all alone at a large observatory in the Arctic Circle. It is 2049, and Dr. Augustine (George Clooney) has the entire facility to himself, wandering between the empty rooms, eating breakfast in the cafeteria while he gazes out at the snow. We’re told it is three weeks after The Event, something that drove everyone but Augustine to evacuate the station. He was not left behind accidentally; Augustine is sick and just wants to watch the end from his isolated compound at the top of the world. But when he realizes there is a spaceship headed back to Earth after a distant mission, Augustine suddenly has purpose—to warn them off. And when he discovers that a little girl is also living at the observatory, his continued existence is even more vital.
While occasional flashbacks let us learn more about a young Dr. Augustine—brilliant but distant—we also start to get to know the crew of the Aether, the ship heading back to a world that is suddenly inhospitable. Felicity Jones plays the pregnant astronaut Sully; David Oyelowo, her partner and the ship’s captain; Kyle Chandler as family-man pilot Mitchell; Demián Bichir as the jovial Sanchez; and Tiffany Boone as young Maya. Things may be falling apart on Earth, but the Aether is a beautiful ship with a completely well-adjusted crew. What could possibly go wrong?
The Midnight Sky scores a few points. First, the production quality is excellent, with nice special effects and clean sets—the almost organic structure of the Aether with 3D-printed supports is great to look at. The acting is fine; in particular, Clooney deserves some kudos for looking his age (just short of 60). His Augustine is sick and tired, but once he has more purpose, he resigns himself to push on. Young Caoilinn Springall is wonderful in her debut as the little girl; with her character not being much of a talker, Springall must rely on facial expression to convey what she’s thinking.
But looks aren’t everything. The film’s biggest problem is a lack of emotional connection. In a movie that thankfully doesn’t take the easy route by inventing a villain, where everyone is basically a good person, it is somehow difficult to wholeheartedly root for anyone. And, of course, there are some really poor decisions made by incredibly smart scientists who should know better. That may sound like a nit-pick, but when doing science fiction, it is important to be true to that science side.