Review: Emotional connection missing in 'The Midnight Sky'

As The Midnight Sky opens, we find a weary-looking man all alone at a large observatory in the Arctic Circle. It is 2049, and Dr. Augustine (George Clooney) has the entire facility to himself, wandering between the empty rooms, eating breakfast in the cafeteria while he gazes out at the snow. We’re told it is three weeks after The Event, something that drove everyone but Augustine to evacuate the station. He was not left behind accidentally; Augustine is sick and just wants to watch the end from his isolated compound at the top of the world. But when he realizes there is a spaceship headed back to Earth after a distant mission, Augustine suddenly has purpose—to warn them off. And when he discovers that a little girl is also living at the observatory, his continued existence is even more vital.