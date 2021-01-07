Review: Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian' embraced across fandoms

Like many successful shows, The Mandalorian is attempting to capitalize on its current momentum. This is good news for fans, who can look forward to a whopping three new spinoff shows that will be underway over the next year or so. The first, The Book of Boba Fett, is set for release in December of 2021 and will feature the exploits of its titular bounty hunter and his crew. Rosario Dawson will continue to play the Jedi Ahsoka Tano in the new series Ahsoka, so fans looking for more Jedi-centric action won’t be disappointed. Lastly, semi-retired rebel shock trooper and Mando teammate Cara Dune (Gina Carano) is all set to lead an ensemble cast of mercenaries and adventurers in Rangers of the New Republic. As a general rule, more content is a good thing, though there is the risk that the new shows will not live up to the high bar set by The Mandalorian. Fortunately, showrunner Jon Favreau seems to have a hand in all of the spinoffs, so there is reason to be hopeful that quality Star Wars programming will continue to be the norm, not the exception.