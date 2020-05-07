Review: 'Devs' explores love in the time of AI

Software developer Sergei (Karl Glusman) is on top of the world. His presentation on quantum computing for tech guru Forest (Nick Offerman) has gone very well—so well that Forest has invited Sergei to the super-secret Devs project in a well-protected building separate from the rest of the Amaya corporate campus outside Silicon Valley. But shortly after Sergei sees the source code of what they’re working on at Devs, he ends up dead, and it’s up to his girlfriend Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) to find out why. Forest is truly obsessed with the Devs project and is willing to go to great lengths to protect its secrets; Lily, on the other hand, is not going away quietly and is determined to get to the bottom of Sergei’s death.
Written and directed by Alex Garland, who brought us the intellectually engaging and visually stunning sci-fi movies Ex Machina (2014) and Annihilation (2018), Devs continues Garland’s exploration of artificial intelligence, determinism, identity and megalomania. If everything is pre-determined by an infinite chain of cause and effect, are we really on the hook for our actions? Or if indeed there are an infinite number of universes where our decisions play out in slightly different ways, does it matter much what we do in this one?
It’s fun to see Offerman in such a different role. His character Forest is sincere yet so haunted that it takes quite a performance to reconcile his nice-guy-next-door father figure with the sometimes-ruthless leader of one of the world’s most high-tech companies. This ain’t Ron Swanson. Mizuno does fine as Lily, at her best when she allows herself to embrace her anger. Other cast standouts include Zach Grenier as the menacingly deadpan Amaya Chief of Security Kenton and Jin Ha as Lily’s droll but badass ex-boyfriend Jamie.
Garland is a big fan of eye candy, and he doesn’t disappoint with Devs. From the steampunk-inspired quantum computer at the center of the Devs compound to the gigantic statue of a young girl towering over the trees on the Amaya corporate campus, he and Forest adhere to the adage that form is every bit as important as function, thank you very much. The lighting and decor inside Devs may be a bit much, but when contemplating the very nature of time and self, it can’t hurt to throw in a dramatic set.
