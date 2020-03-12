Review: Despite its magic 'Onward' fails to conjure big Disney-Pixar hit

The latest box office release from Disney-Pixar, Onward shows us a world in which wondrous magic was once prolific. However, as time went on, the world’s magical forces slowly subsided and were replaced by technology. It’s a world not unlike our own, but populated by elves, centaurs, pixies and other fantastic folk.

Onward follows the tale of two brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), as they get one chance to use a long-lost magic spell to spend one more day with their deceased father. It has been a long time since anyone has used magic or gone on an epic quest, so the wayward brothers are sure to have their hands full trying to get things sorted out.

While the core of Onward is standard fare for family films, the suburban fantasy backdrop is well executed and makes for some fun moments. Onward fully commits to its premise and works well without coming off as overly contrived or out of place. The film could have easily descended into a gimmicky mess, but here, audiences will find that the fantasy backdrop serves to complement and support the story instead of detracting from or overshadowing it. As is par for the course at this point for Pixar, Onward is beautifully rendered. Add in strong performances by the lead voice actors, Holland and Pratt, and Onward starts to live up to the Disney-Pixar brand. If nothing else, Onward makes for the quality big-screen experience that audiences have come to expect from the studio.